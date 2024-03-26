Advisor Resource Council Invests $221,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 411,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after acquiring an additional 109,521 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

