Advisor Resource Council Sells 294 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.54 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day moving average is $177.30.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

