Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.06% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

ASG opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

