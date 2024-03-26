Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $258.68 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.03.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

