Aehr Test Systems’ (AEHR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

AEHR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

