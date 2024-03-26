Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,160,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.15% of Air Lease worth $400,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 47.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 302,576 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,142,310.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,402,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Air Lease Stock Performance
Shares of AL opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.
Air Lease Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
