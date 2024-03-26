Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) vs. Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Head to Head Contrast

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akanda and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 914.13%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Akanda.

This table compares Akanda and Cresco Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.62 million 0.53 -$11.66 million N/A N/A Cresco Labs $770.89 million 0.90 -$175.52 million ($0.54) -3.71

Akanda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs -22.77% -10.51% -3.56%

Volatility and Risk

Akanda has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresco Labs has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akanda beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. Cresco Labs Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

