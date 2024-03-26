Alaska Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 2.5% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned 4.91% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.