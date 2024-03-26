Alaska Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,609,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 2.4% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 221.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

