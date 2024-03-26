AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 100.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

