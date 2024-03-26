Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $168.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $169.66.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

