Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 41,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 75,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

