Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.