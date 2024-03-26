Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.53

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and traded as high as $15.15. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 5,877 shares trading hands.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

