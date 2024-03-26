Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is BluePath Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $96.29 and a one year high of $181.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.