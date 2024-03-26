Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.29 and a twelve month high of $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

