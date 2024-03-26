Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $181.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.