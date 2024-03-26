Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Saturday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Amedisys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -297.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after buying an additional 237,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.