American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 377,232 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 977.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,360,940 shares of company stock worth $633,529,579 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

