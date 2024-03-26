American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

