American Century Companies Inc. Buys 288,728 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,454,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 288,728 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after buying an additional 23,517,670 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,072,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404,902 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 31,742,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,465,000 after acquiring an additional 926,807 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,224,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,319,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,225 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

BBD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

