American Century Companies Inc. Buys 37,209 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,209 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Polaris worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PII

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.