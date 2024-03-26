American Century Companies Inc. Buys 78,773 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

