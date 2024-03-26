American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.50% of Forestar Group worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Forestar Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $34,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $684,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

