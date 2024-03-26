American Century Companies Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

