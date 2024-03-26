American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.28% of Nomad Foods worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 745.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2,753.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.75. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.