American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 83,181 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,181 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.61% of Trustmark worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

