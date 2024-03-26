American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,339 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Ameresco worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,914,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $7,858,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameresco by 28.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 188,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Shares of AMRC opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

