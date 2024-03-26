American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,021 shares of company stock valued at $14,212,342 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

