American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.1 %

AMS opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

