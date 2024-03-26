Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Evercore ISI

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $114.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.