AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.54 per share, with a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,337.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMREP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMREP by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AMREP by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

