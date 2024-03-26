Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Target Price at $157.13

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

PPG stock opened at $141.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

