Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $151.00

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $145.70 on Thursday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $146.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.