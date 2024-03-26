Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as low as C$3.90. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 24,884 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on Andrew Peller from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Andrew Peller
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
About Andrew Peller
Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andrew Peller
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.