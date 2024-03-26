Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as low as C$3.90. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 24,884 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on Andrew Peller from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

About Andrew Peller

The company has a market capitalization of C$138.14 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27.

(Get Free Report)

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.