Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APVO opened at $4.01 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

