Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.82. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $241,006.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,883 shares of company stock worth $992,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after buying an additional 749,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 222,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,898 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

