Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Astera Labs Stock Up 21.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $85.00 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.