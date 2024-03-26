Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 423.81%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

