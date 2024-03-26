Atreca (BCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.
Atreca Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of BCEL stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Atreca has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atreca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
