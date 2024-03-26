ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.88. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$43.69, with a volume of 144,829 shares.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.69.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.
