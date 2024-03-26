ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,112,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,976,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,840,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ATS by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,371,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 919,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATS. TheStreet raised shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

ATS opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

