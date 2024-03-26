ATS (NYSE:ATS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

NYSE ATS opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. ATS has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATS will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ATS by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ATS by 4,342.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ATS during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

