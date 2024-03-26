AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 374,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 70,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

