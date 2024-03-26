Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.19. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 16,707 shares.

Aura Systems Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

