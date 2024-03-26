Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Shares Down 9.7%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 131,253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 67,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Austin Gold Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.17.
Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08).
Austin Gold Company Profile
Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada.
