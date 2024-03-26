AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $709.37 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,078,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,743 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $709,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

