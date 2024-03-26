Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $1,130.40.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.