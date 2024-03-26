Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.03. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

