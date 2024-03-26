Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) PT Lowered to $1.50

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

